Winterfest 'wraps up' a world record

If you needed some gift wrapping done Saturday, Portsmouth was the place to do it.

Almost 1,500 people gathered at Winterfest to attempt to break a world record for the most people wrapping gifts simultaneously.

The previous record was 876. Winterfest was hoping to have 950 people join, but more than 1,400 helped bring victory.

This is the third time Winterfest has set a world record. In 2018, the festival set the world record for the most people caroling at one time.

Winterfest is going on until Dec. 29.