Witness captures photos of apparent abduction in S.C.

The victim of an assault and possible abduction early Thursday morning has been found safe, according to information from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

It was not immediately known where the victim was located.

Police say the assault happened in the area of 17th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. Police found a blue Ford F-150 believed to be involved in the assault earlier Thursday but have not located the suspects.

A witness on scene said he saw a woman being assaulted by several men and then watched them force her into the backseat of a truck. He said he yelled at the men, asking them to put her down, but he did not know if they had a gun.

The witness said he took pictures and called 911 to report the assault and possible abduction.

Police are working to identify the suspects. If you have any information, call Myrtle Beach police or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

