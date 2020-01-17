Witness speaking out after Kanawha bus accident

What typically would be a smooth drive to work for Shirley Perrine, turned into one of the scariest moments of her life.

Shirley Perrine says she was just seconds away from being involved in a terrifying accident involving a Kanawha County School bus on Thursday.

"I heard metal crushing, I saw the sparks flying," Perrine told WSAZ. "It was horrific."

Police say a Kanawha County School bus rear-ended another vehicle, causing a chain-reaction crash and causing that first vehicle involved to catch fire.

"I noticed a school bus racing down on that lane and for a split second I said to myself, he's not going to stop in time, he's going too fast and all those cars were starting to slow down," Perrine said.

Perrine says she was riding right in front of the bus in the exit lane but moved to another lane just in the nick of time.

"I saw the debris go flying onto my car, I saw sparks underneath a car and then all of the sudden, it ignited in a big ball of flames and I am almost like right in the middle of this," Perrine said. "So I'm scared to death."

Emergency crews say two children and one adult were taken to the hospital after the multi-car crash. It happened around 8 a.m. along Interstate 77 near mile-marker 99.

Police say the woman behind the wheel was Susan Lipscomb, WSAZ did another story on that crash which you can click here to see.

"You're trusting your children with them, I don't know. They say they do background checks and drug tests but apparently they need to do a little more. Because, that should never happen," Perrine said.

Perrine also says she will think twice every time she gets behind the wheel.

"It's scary to think what happens so quickly in life."

Lipscomb was arrested and charged with three counts of driving under the influence-causing bodily injury and one count of driving under the influence with a minor in the vehicle.

