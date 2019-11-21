Wizard of Oz at Grace Christian School

By  | 
Posted:

(WSAZ) -- You can watch the Wizard of Oz performed by Grace Christian School Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2 and 7:30 p.m.

Wizard of Oz cast in Studio 3.

Tickets are $8 for students and $10 for adults at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium at City Hall.

 