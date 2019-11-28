Woman who was shot claims to be pregnant

Police are at the scene of a shooting in Huntington.

It happened on the 1000 block of 7th Avenue just before 4 a.m. Friday.

Cabell County dispatchers tell WSAZ the woman who was shot told them she is pregnant.

She claimed she was shot in the stomach.

The woman was taken to the hospital.

Her name and condition aren't yet being released.

A man at the scene was taken into custody, but police say this wasn't related to the shooting.

