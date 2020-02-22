Former federal prosecutor who fought political corruption remembered

A woman who worked to fight political corruption in West Virginia has passed away.

Nancy Hill, who was from Charleston, worked as a prosecutor at the federal and county level.

Hill prosecuted former Gov. Arch Moore, state lawmakers, a circuit judge and other people in powerful positions, according to her brother Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper.

In addition to training federal prosecutors, Hill also won an award for her service with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Her brother, Carper, called her a hero to law enforcement.

Hill eventually moved to private practice.

She passed away following a battle with cancer and was just days away from turning 69.