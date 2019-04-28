Woman accused of assaulting mother, uncapped needles found around young daughter

A Fayette County woman is facing battery and child neglect charges after she assaulted her mother in the same home as uncapped needles surrounded her four-year-old daughter.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the incident happened at a home in the Kimberly area Saturday evening.

Brandy Kay Hall, 26, allegedly assaulted her mother. During the investigation, deputies found several uncapped needles in reach of the young child.

Child Protective Services were called in to continue their investigation.

Hall is charged with felony offense of Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury and Domestic Battery and Domestic Assault.