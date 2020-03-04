Woman accused of leaving live-in boyfriend with cigarette burns and scratches

A woman from southeastern Ohio faces charges after investigators say she left her live-in boyfriend with cuts, burns and scratches.

Kendra L. Hart, 54, of McArthur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with domestic violence, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies say Hart ripped off her boyfriend’s shirt as he tried to leave a home. That victim suffered cigarette burns, an arm laceration and scratches to his back and chest.

Hart was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

