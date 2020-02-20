Woman accused of stabbing man in the chest

A night of drinking ended with a man going to the hospital with a stab wound to the chest.

Officers were called out to 209 Kanawha Avenue South in Nitro Wednesday evening.

Isaura Reyes, 63, of Nitro was at the front door and allowed officers to come inside.

Officers say Reyes was extremely intoxicated and that they could see three knives tucked underneath cushions on the couch as well as several wine bottles next to the couch.

When officers told Reyes the victim was at the hospital with a stab wound, she told then she "hadn't hurt anybody."

She said she had spent the evening drinking with the victim but that he had just left.

The victim claims Reyes had lost a lot of money while they were at a casino and blamed him.

He says he went to the house along Kanawha Avenue South to continue to drink with Reyes. When he tried to leave that's when she stabbed him. He says Reyes then pushed him down a small staircase at the entrance of the garage.

The victim told officers Reyes used a butchers knife with a black handle and holes in the blade. Officers say one of the knives found on the couch inside the home matched that description.

Reyes was arrested and transported to the Nitro Police Department.

Reyes has been charged with malicious wounding through the Kanawha County Magistrate Court.

