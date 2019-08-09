Woman accused of stealing necklace off man in Wash. Buddhist temple

Police are searching for a woman accused of stealing an $8,000 necklace from a man at a Cambodian Buddhist temple.

Sam Thorng, 71, said the woman walked into the Wat Samakki Ratanaram temple on Tuesday and started a friendly conversation with him.

“She said, ‘You’re the good man. I love you. I give you to God,’” Thorng said.

He was confused, but thought she was just trying to be nice.

"And after that she pulled my hand and said, ‘Come with me, go outside,’" he said.

Thorng didn’t know what to do when the woman took jewelry from her own neck and put it around his. He thought she was being generous.

But surveillance video appears to show the woman unclasping Thorng’s $8,000 gold necklace. She then gets in a maroon vehicle and leaves.

Thorng said by the time he realized what had happened, it was too late.

"She's professional," said Peng Kao, the vice president of the temple.

Kao said it’s scary knowing that multiple people in the area have reported the woman doing the same thing.

Another video shows what appears to be the woman targeting another elderly victim in Kent, Wash.

"They go all over,” Kao said. “It's not right. It's not right."

Members of the temple hope police find the woman.

