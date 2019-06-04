Woman accused of sticking man with syringe at Taco Bell drive-thru in California

A driver in San Diego is stuck with a big medical bill after a bizarre encounter he says he had with a woman at a Taco Bell.

Ralph Bedoe said the woman stuck a syringe in his hand while he was waiting in the drive-thru around noon last Thursday.

Bedoe now has to take blood tests for seven months to make sure he did not contract any diseases. He also has to pay more than $3,000 in medical bills.

He said the woman was acting erratically, hitting the hood and window of a bus in the parking lot, while he was waiting for his order with his window rolled down.

Bedoe said the woman at one point approached his car.

"She kind of hit my mirror and started rambling. I said, 'Do you need something?' Don't know if that's when something triggered," he said.

Bedoe still had his window open, with his arm resting there.

“All of a sudden she pulled up her left hand, which had a bag, and there’s a syringe with a needle sticking out,” he said. “She pushed my arm into the car, and when she pushed my hand into the car, the syringe entered the side of my hand.”

Bedoe said the woman then smacked his window and wandered off.

Police have surveillance video from the Taco Bell, but they haven’t released it yet.

