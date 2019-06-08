Woman accused of trying to bite deputy during arrest

A woman is facing several charges after Putnam County deputies say she tried to bite one of them Wednesday.

Sarah Theresa Withrow, 42, from Tornado was arrested after she was allegedly causing a disturbance at a local emergency room.

Deputies tell WSAZ Withrow was refusing to leave after she was discharged. When deputies arrived, they say Withrow tried to bite and push one of them.

Withrow is charged with Obstructing a Officer, Battery on a Police Officer, and Failure to Fingerprint. She was taken to Western Regional Jail where she was still booked Saturday afternoon.

Officials tell WSAZ the deputy Withrow tried to bite is okay.