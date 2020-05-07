Woman and 1-year-old son reported missing in Kanawha County

Investigators need your help finding a woman who is reported missing, along with her 1-year-old son.

Britney Gail Foster, 31, of Charleston, hasn’t been seen by family since Tuesday. Her son, Aiden Cunningham-Hunt, also hasn’t been seen since then, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department who released the information Thursday.

Deputies say Foster is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and red hair. Her son has blue eyes and sandy hair.

Investigators say Foster left a family member’s home in St. Albans, saying she was going to visit her boyfriend in Charleston. She hasn’t been seen since.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department or 911.

