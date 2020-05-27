Woman arraigned on arson charges in Huntington

A woman was arraigned Wednesday on several counts of first-degree arson and battery on a police officer in Huntington.

Kara Gibson faces first-degree arson and battery on a police officer charges in Huntington.

Kara Gibson is charged with setting a relative's mattress on fire at an apartment along 4th Avenue on March 15, and again on March 19.

Investigators say Gibson is charged with torching another mattress Tuesday night at a home along Adams Avenue.

When Huntington Police Department officers showed up, they say Gibson and another woman attacked them.

Both were arrested, and Gibson faces the majority of charges in the case.

