Woman arrested in connection with arson in Sissonville

A woman was arrested Monday after setting four fires in Sissonville, according to Kanawha County Sheriff's deputies.

Jenna Garnes was seen on surveillance video setting a trash can on fire near Sissonville Health Clinic.

Garnes set a paper cup on fire and threw it into the trash can, investigators say. An elderly man with Garnes put the fire out, so she lit a paper napkin on fire and threw it into the can.

While West Virginia State Fire Marshals were at the scene of another fire, Garnes, along with the elderly man, approached them. She told officials she had set several fires because she was angry at Kanawha County deputies, according to to the criminal complaint.

Garnes said she received "bad meat" at a local fast food restaurant. She called 911, but no one responded to the scene.

Garnes admitted to setting five fires Monday evening, but only four fires had been reported as of her arrest. She was charged with four counts of first-degree arson.

She is being held in the South Central Regional Jail on an $8,000 bond.