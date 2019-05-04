Woman arrested for driving under the influence with child in the floorboard

Clay County deputies arrested Roberta Lovins on Friday night for driving under the influence while a child was in the back floorboard of the vehicle.

Deputies say they noticed a white Caravan drive into a brush pile near the intersection of Upper Rader Road and Kentucky 472. When they pulled over Lovins, they found a small child in the back floorboard.

Lovins admitted to taking prescribed medication. Inside the car, deputies found a large pile of cemetery flowers which Lovins said she had permission to take.

Deputies arrested Lovins and she tried slipping out of her cuffs. Lovins was charged with escape 3rd degree, driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, booster seat violations, and other charges. She was taken to the Clay County Detention Center.