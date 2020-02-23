Woman arrested for pepper spraying two elderly people

A woman is in jail after allegedly pepper spraying two elderly people in Charleston earlier this month. She was arraigned in court Saturday.

Court records say Erica Lynn Lienhart, 33, from Charleston is charged with battery, disorderly conduct, and abuse on elderly for the incident that happened on Feb 11.

Charleston Police say Lienhart pepper sprayed the couple in the eyes on the 200 block of Capitol Street.

Lienhart was taken to South Central Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond.