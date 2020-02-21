A call to the Scioto County Sheriff's Office over a teen skipping school ended with a woman arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

According to sheriff's deputies, when someone went over to the teenager's house on Feb. 11 to check on him they found him in bed with a woman.

During an interview, the teen told deputies he had sexual relations with the woman and that drugs were involved.

Detectives were able to obtain copies of videos from the app snapchat.

On Feb. 21, Rebecca Constance Jones, 38, of Sciotoville was arrested at her home along Farney Avenue.

Jones has been charged with four counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.

Jones is being held on a $40,000 bond and will appear in Portsmouth Municipal Court on Monday.

Captain Murphy says detectives have received information about the possibility of additional underage victim's that could result in additional charges being presented to the grand jury on a later date.