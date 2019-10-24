Woman arrested on DUI charges after hitting parked hearse at funeral home

A woman faces charges after hitting a parked hearse getting ready to lead a funeral procession, West Virginia State Police say.

Troopers say it happened just before 1 p.m. Thursday along state Route 3 at Koontz Funeral Home in Hamlin.

Penny Richmond, 55, of Hamlin, was arrested and charged with DUI and failure to maintain control. Investigators say Richmond was under the influence of prescribed medications.

Troopers say a Koontz Funeral Home employee was almost hit during the incident but escaped injury.

Investigators say Richmond was headed east on Route 3 when she ran off the road and hit the hearse. It was just getting ready to lead a funeral procession on Route 3.

