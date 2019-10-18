Woman arrested on animal cruelty charge in Kanawha County

A woman was arrested in Kanawha County on October 14 after police say she had a dead puppy in her pocket.

According to the criminal complaint, Freda Gilmore was carrying a puppy, which appeared to have Parvo, in her jacket pocket.

Police say it appeared Gilmore had not properly taken care of the puppy and did not have necessary supplies for it, such as food.

Police also investigated a fight between Gilmore and another female.

According to the criminal complaint, Gilmore was being uncooperative, walking away from officers and refusing to remove her hand from her pocket.

It is unclear whether the fight was before the puppy was found in her pocket.