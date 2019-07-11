Woman arrested on drug charges in Flatwoods, Ky.

A woman was arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Flatwoods, Kentucky State Police say.

Kayla Miller, 30, of Flatwoods faces several charges, including first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and second-offense DUI.

After pulling over the 2004 Honda Accord, troopers say they seized several grams of suspect cocaine, hallucinogenic mushrooms, several ounces of marijuana and suspected THC wax, organic smart vape cartridges of suspected THC, a number of dextramphetamine pills, and a large amount of cash.

