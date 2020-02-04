Woman arrested on drug charges in eastern Ky.

Martin City Police made a drug arrest with the help of a Floyd County K-9 unit.

Early Tuesday morning, police officers on patrol pulled over a red truck for a minor traffic violation.

Floyd County Sheriff's K-9 unit Justin Szymchack and 'Drago' stopped to help. That is when Drago smelled something on the passenger door of the truck.

Police searched the passenger side and found an eyeglass case holding a methamphetamine pipe and three small baggies of suspected crystal meth. They also found a pill bottle with meth inside between the seat and another meth pipe in a woman's purse.

Officers arrested Kristy D. Dorton, 41, of Prestonsburg, and charged her with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. She was taken to the Floyd County Detention Center.

Police say more arrests are possible in connection with the case.

