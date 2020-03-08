Woman attempts to break in to homes in Portsmouth

As neighbors in the Mound Park neighborhood of Portsmouth lost an hour with Daylight Saving Time, they came very close to possibly losing some of their belongings as well.

Several neighbors on McConnell Avenue in Portsmouth say that at about 3 a.m. Sunday morning, a woman was going house to house trying to open doors.

Neighbors say that the woman came back out later in the morning and was involved in a verbal confrontation with a man that could be heard from several houses down.

“It was alarming because I was by myself,” Kristine Stevens, a visitor of one of the homes, said. “[My] friends went to a movie and I just had the door unlocked upstairs in my bedroom and if she would've tried earlier I could have walked down and she would have been in the house and I wouldn't know what to do.”

According to neighbors, the Portsmouth Police Department dispatch was contacted to patrol the area. No arrests were made.