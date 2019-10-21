Woman caught trying to bathe 2-year-old; police say he wasn’t her son

Barking echoed through Areica Hill’s home last week, jarring the mother awake.

The first problem: It wasn’t her dog. But the bigger problem was, the dog wasn’t the only stranger in the home.

Hill told WCMH she looked down the hallway and saw a “white female lady” in the bathroom with Hill’s 2-year-old son. Hill claimed she was bent over the tub trying to bathe the boy.

“I’ve never heard of anything like this,” Hill said.

She said she fought with the intruder and her boyfriend held her in place until police arrived.

Law enforcement arrested 22-year-old Elizabeth Hixon and charged her with burglary.

“I would like to see other charges filed against her,” Hill said.

According to an affidavit, Hixon claimed she went into the home to care for a juvenile, who was outside the residence.

Her mother told local media Hixon’s heart was in the right place and that her intentions were purely good.

