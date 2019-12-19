Woman charged after children found with chemical burns

A woman is facing child neglect charges after two children were found with severe chemical burns from a fire.

Natalie Nance, of Mason, West Virginia, faces child neglect charges after two kids were found with chemical burns.

Natalie Nance, of Mason, was arrested after the children were taken to Pleasant Valley Hospital for treatment.

Mason Police responded to the incident around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a home on Front Street.

The ages or the extent of the children's injuries aren't available at this time.

Nance was taken to Lakin Correctional Facility.




