Woman charged for animal cruelty and not sending children to school

A woman is facing charges for several crimes after investigators seized animals they say she abandoned when she moved away and left them without food or water.

Kristie Johnson, from Webbville, Ky. was charged Saturday when crews with animal control came and took the animals.

The Lawrence County Constable Association says while investigators were on scene, they discovered three children living in her home had not been to school since last school year and charged Johnson for that.

Investigators add they also found a stolen generator worth $2,000 in a barn.

Officials say additional charges are pending.

Johnson was booked in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

