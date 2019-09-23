Woman charged in sex trafficking sting

A woman has been arrested in a sex trafficking sting.

It happened last week at a home on Middle Street in Paintsville.

Johnson County Sheriff Deputies say Deborah Hamilton sent messages to a confidential informant that stated she wanted to sell women to him for $75 an hour.

When the confidential informant showed up at the home, deputies say Hamilton went inside and sent a woman outside.

Deputies then stopped the woman, who told them Hamilton "sells her and gives her some of the money for it."

Deputies executed a search warrant on the home and seized money and electronics.

Hamilton was arrested on charges of human trafficking, promoting human trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She remains in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center.

