Woman charged with attempted murder

An Ashland woman is under arrest after intending to shoot her husband during a domestic dispute on Friday, the Boyd County Sheriff's Department said.

Julie Crawford is charged with attempted murder after she pulled a shotgun on her husband, Thomas Crawford, during a heated argument around 8:45 a.m. Friday, according to a criminal complaint.

A witness stepped in and wrestled the shotgun away from Crawford before any shots could be fired.

It happened on the 11700 block of Meade Springer Road in Ashland.

Crawford is charged with felony attempted murder, domestic violence, and is being held at the Boyd County Detention Center.

No one was injured in the incident.