Woman charged with child neglect after overdosing in McDonald's bathroom in front of kids

A woman is charged with child neglect creating risk of injury after police say she overdosed in a McDonald's bathroom next to her kids.

According to the criminal complaint, 32-year-old Sarah Parker of Charleston overdosed in the McDonald's bathroom on Patrick St. Plaza.

Police say she snorted illegal narcotics, causing her to go unconscious.

Her two children were with her at the time.

Police found marijuana and an unidentified blue powder in her purse, which was within reach of her children.

The purse also had multiple glass pipes for using drugs.