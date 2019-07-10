Woman charged with malicious wounding after alleged stabbing in Dunbar

A woman was charged with malicious wounding following after allegedly stabbing a man.

According to the criminal complaint, the stabbing happened on railroad tracks near the intersection of Wilson Street and Dunbar Avenue. The suspect, Patricia White called 911 crying and yelling that someone had stabbed her husband. When police arrived, they found blood n White's torso, arms, and hands. She claimed someone jumped out and stabbed the victim, David Sims, and fled the scene. White could not recall what the criminal looked like or the events that followed the stabbing.

When Sims was interviewed, he stated that after an argument with White, she pulled out a knife and said, "I'mma kill you," before stabbing him in the right arm. Sims also said White told him to tell authorities that someone tried to rob them, which resulted in him being stabbed.

White has been charged with malicious wounding. Her bond is set at $10,000 property or 10% cash.