Woman charged with setting fire to hospital bed

A woman from Charleston has been arrested and charged with setting fire to her hospital bed in Harrison County.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal's Office says the incident happened on June 12.

Officials say Jennifer Mills was being treated at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport when the incident happened.

Mills was taken into custody by Bridgeport Police at the hospital.

She is charged with first-degree arson and is in North Central Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.