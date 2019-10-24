Woman dies in Jackson County, Ohio crash

An Ohio woman died in a crash Wednesday evening in Jackson County.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers say a semi and car collided around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Troopers say the semi driver was heading eastbound on U.S. 35 when the driver of a Ford Focus, who was at a stop sign on Dixon Run Road, pulled out in front of him. The semi hit the driver's side of the car and both vehicles ended up in the grass median.

Investigators identified the driver of the car as Krista Denham, 21, of Beaver, Ohio. She was seriously injured in the crash, and the Bloomfield Fire Department had to use "mechanical means" to get her out of the vehicle. Denham later passed away at Holzer Medical Center in Jackson, according to OSHP.

Troopers say the semi driver, a man from Texas, was not hurt.

The eastbound lanes of U.S. 35 were closed for about three hours, but they are now back open.

The crash is still under investigation. In addition to the Bloomfield Fire Department and OSHP troopers from both the Jackson and Gallipolis posts, Jackson County EMS responded.

