Woman dies in Lewis County, Ky. crash

A woman from Vanceburg died Wednesday after a rollover crash on state Route 8, according to Lewis County Sheriff’s Deputy Dennis Brown.

The single-vehicle accident happened around 9 a.m. on state Route 8, about 7 miles west of Vanceburg.

Deborah Edington, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Lewis County coroner.

Brown says Edington was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt that was headed east. It went off the roadway and overturned multiple times before coming to rest on its top near a field.

