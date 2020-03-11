Woman dies in Lewis County, Ky. crash

A woman died after a head-on crash Tuesday on state Route 8 in Lewis County, Kentucky State Police said Wednesday.

Jeanne Brown, 41, of Vanceburg, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county deputy coroner.

Troopers say the driver of the other car, a 25-year-old woman from Garrison, Kentucky, lost control and crossed the center line. She and a passenger in Brown’s car were both taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Among other agencies who assisted troopers at the scene were the Vanceburg Fire Department, the Firebrick Fire Department, the Black Oak Fire Department and the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.

