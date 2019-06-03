Woman dies in Meigs County crash

A woman from Meigs County died Monday after a one-car crash on county Road 124, the Ohio State Highway Patrol says.

Chandra R. Moon, 37, of Rutland, died from her injuries, troopers say.

Moon was driving a 1999 Toyota Camry headed west on county Road 124. The car went off the left side of the roadway and struck a bridge abutment.

Two passengers in the car, a man and a woman in their 30s, were taken to Cabell Huntington Hospital with what are described as “incapacitating” injuries.

The crash was reported around 5:50 a.m. The roadway was closed during the cleanup and on-scene investigation.

