Woman killed by fallen tree in Roane County

A woman died when a tree fell on her Wednesday in Roane County.

According to Roane County Sheriff Todd Cole, she was walking to her mailbox when the accident happened.

The victim was 55 years old. According to Cole, it happened in the Craig Ridge Area about 4 miles west of Spencer. He said it was along state Route 33 near Windyville Road.

The incident was reported to dispatchers just before 1:30 p.m.

Sheriff Cole said that the storm was brief, but the winds were strong. He said trees were down in the north end of the county.

No other information is available at this time.

