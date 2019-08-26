Woman eager for water line break to be fixed

A grandmother says her yard turned into a mini swamp Monday before any rain came down.

Terry Kelly says it's particularly frustrating dealing with high water when it's not from natural causes.

"I'm tired of waiting," she said. "I pay my bills on time. They keep raising. I want something done."

A spokesperson for West Virginia American Water says there's a small service line leak near Kelly's home along the 5100 block of state Route 10 in Barboursville. They say it's not causing flooding in the area, but Kelly says water has been getting into her washroom.

"It's coming from underneath my house," she said. "It's been leaking all year. Apparently the leak has gotten worse."

Kelly says a crew from the water company was at her home Thursday, but she's still waiting for the leak to be fixed.

"I'm afraid my cinder blocks, where this house is so old, is gonna start cracking my foundation and stuff," she said.

The water company spokesperson tells WSAZ the leak is scheduled to be fixed Tuesday.

