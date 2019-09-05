Woman faces burglary charges in Vinton County

A woman faces burglary charges after a man said he found her lying on his kitchen floor when he got out of the shower, according to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office.

Serena M. Burns, 32, of Vinton, is charged with burglary, as well as breaking and entering.

The resident said it happened Sunday, saying he heard his dogs barking while he was in the shower.

Deputies say Burns had left the home by the time they arrived, but they found her in a nearby vehicle. They say she was sweating profusely, had a runny nose and was moving her head and body constantly -- all signs of possible drug use.

Burns was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail.

