Woman faces numerous charges after alleged naked break-in

A woman is facing charges after entering a home naked, attacking the people inside, and trying to escape from law enforcement, West Virginia State Police said.

Troopers said it happened just after 6 p.m. Monday in Genoa along state route 152.

Katrina Lynn Wilson, 25, of Fort Gay, was arrested and charged with assault, kidnapping, nighttime burglary and attempted escape, among other charges.

Mary Sword said that she and her two grandchildren, ages 9 months and 3, were laying down on the couch when Wilson began trying to open the door. Sword said she grabbed her grandchildren and began to run down the hallway.

Wilson grabbed the 3 year old from Sword, claiming that he was her son and that he is “Jesus Christ”. Sword says Wilson made unwanted physical contact with both of the grandchildren.

Sword said her husband Larry Sword came home and was able to hold Wilson’s arms long enough for the victim to grab the three year old. Larry Sword was holding down Wilson when troopers arrived.

After a struggle, they took Wilson into custody.

At the State Police Wayne Detachment, troopers provided the naked Wilson with a sweatshirt and sweatpants, Wilson took the clothing off numerous times and was combative to the officers, grabbing one trooper’s tie, not letting go until he took it off.

While preparing for transport to Western Regional Jail, troopers found Wilson in the driver seat of the cruiser after she managed to get out of the hobble restraints and seat belt she was put in.

Wilson is being held in the Western Regional Jail on a $450,000 bond.

