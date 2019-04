A woman from Huntington is accused of trying to sell heroin and meth from a car with a 9-year-old child inside, police say.

Cayla Watts of Huntington was arrested in Kenova. Police say there were three other people in the car. They were all detained.

Officers found heroin laced with fentanyl, as well as crystal meth inside the car.

Watts faces multiple drug charges and a child neglect charge.