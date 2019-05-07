Woman who fell from five-story NYC apartment building from W.Va.

A graduate of the University of Kentucky and a West Virginia native was in critical condition Tuesday after falling from the roof of a five story apartment building in New York while taking pictures with friends at a party.

Police say Reilly Hamilton's fall may have been broken when she hit an air conditioning unit on her way down and landed in a pile of trash.

She was taken to the hospital with a fractured pelvis, a broken ankle and a broken arm.

Neighbors in the midtown Manhattan apartment building are calling it a miracle she survived and say she was conscious after the fall.

Officials in New York say older buildings like that apartment complex are dangerous because they do not have safety railings.

Hamilton was living and working in New York after graduating from UK last year.