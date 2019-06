A crash shut down part of US 23 in Prestonsburg Wednesday evening.

A UPS truck was traveling southbound when a car leaving Mann Toyota pulled out in front of it.

The car crossed two lanes of traffic. The UPS truck tried to swerve, but missed and t-boned the car.

A woman was driving the car. She had to be cut out by the Prestonsburg Fire Department.

She was flown out to Pikeville Medical Center with serious injuries.

We do not know the name of the woman at this time.