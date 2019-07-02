Woman, friend snatch dog back days after it was stolen from her

A New York City woman was heartbroken after her beloved dog was stolen right from under her nose.

Jessica Gary was determined to find her stolen pet Fidel. She did in the most unexpected way.

The 15-year-old Chihuahua Fidel was stolen from her as she was walking him during off leash hours on Saturday afternoon in Prospect Park.

Gary said the thief came out of nowhere.

"I heard a yelp and as soon as I turned around, he was gone," Gary said.

Angry and emotional, Gary and her friends immediately put up posters offering a $3,000 reward, worried that Fidel was old and needed his daily medicine.

And for the next two days, they drove around Brooklyn trying to find the pooch while the story blew up on social media.

One tip led them to an area where sure enough, they saw a man and a woman walking with Fidel.

"I was completely in shock," she said.

Gary said her friend immediately jumped into action, racing out the car, snatching the dog back from the startled couple, and jumping back in the car.

They then took off.

"I would say we brought Fidel back to his rightful home," Gary said.

She said the man started chasing after them on foot, pounding their vehicle.

"When he couldn't open the car door, he began hitting the car with his skateboard," Gary said.

She said she went directly to the police and told them about it.

She is not in any trouble with authorities.

Gary believes the man and woman she saw walking Fidel probably found him or bought him, and that the real canine crook is still out there.

"I would love to locate the man who stole Fidel," she said.

But now she and Fidel are back together, reunited by whatever means necessary.

