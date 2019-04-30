Woman from Boyd County found dead inside plastic bin in Ohio

Family members are desperate for closure three months after their loved one was found dead inside a plastic tote bin in a basement in Dayton.

NBC affiliate WDTN reports Dayton Police found Mary Alice Lauhon's body after a call from her granddaughter asking for a well-being check.

She was 89 years old and a native of Boyd County.

"I'm calling because of my grandmother. I've not spoken to her and I've heard she's dead," the granddaughter said in a 911 recording.

Police tell WDTN they have no reason to believe that the people who were living in the home where Lauhon was found even knew she was in the tote bin.

It is unclear how she got there, or even how and when she died.

"We don't know what's going on or why it's going on. Or why she was this victim," relatives told WSAZ.

Relatives say they have not been told of any arrests or persons of interest. They say Lauhon moved to Dayton with another relative about three years ago. They say they have not seen or heard from her since Lauhon's body was found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dayton Police Department, or if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.