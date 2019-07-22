UPDATE | Name released of Huntington woman killed in crash

UPDATE 7/22/19 @ 12:30 p.m.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office released the name of a woman from Huntington, West Virginia who died in a crash in Kentucky Monday morning.

The coroner says Valeria Nelson, 50, of Huntington, died at the scene from her injuries.

It happened around 8 a.m. in Lexington, Kentucky. Police believe the driver lost control because of wet roads.

The crash was on the ramp from Interstate 75 southbound to Interstate 64 eastbound at the southern split. Only one car was reported to be involved in the crash.

Nelson was a passenger in the car, according to the coroner. There's no word on the driver's condition at this time.

Investigators say speed did not play a factor in the crash, as the driver was going about 55 mph in a 70 mph zone.

The Lexington Metro Police Department is handling the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY 7/22/19

A woman from Huntington, West Virginia is dead after a crash in Lexington Monday morning.

Our sister station WKYT reports crews have cleared the scene of a deadly on an interstate highway.

The Fayette County Coroner's Office responded to the crash, which was on the ramp from Interstate 75 southbound to Interstate 64 eastbound at the southern split.

Only one car was reported to be involved in the crash, and the passenger was killed. A couple from Huntington was in the vehicle. Speed did not play a factor in the crash, as the driver was going about 55 mph in a 70 mph zone.

Police believe the driver lost control because of wet roads.

Drivers trying to avoid the crash may proceed to the Winchester Road exit, 110, then take I-75 North back to I-64 East.

WKYT has a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.