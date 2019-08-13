Woman from southeast Ohio reported missing since July 31

Police need your help finding a woman from Proctorville, Ohio, who has been missing since July 31.

Kelli Elaine Carson, 41, was last seen at Cabell Huntington Hospital, the Huntington Police Department said Tuesday.

Carson is described as about 5 feet 8 inches tall and 280 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She has not made contact or communicated with family members, police say.

Anyone with information about where Carson may be is asked to call HPD Sgt. Shane Bills through 911 or by calling 304-526-8585.

