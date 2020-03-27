Woman helps keep kids fed during pandemic

With students being out of school for an extended time, many volunteers and organizations have worked to make sure kids don't go hungry.

Friday marked the fifth day in a row Eugenia Damron prepared 50 meals at First Baptist Church in Kenova.

With funding from the Department of Childhood Nutrition, Damron serves food out of the church during the summer.

After school was postponed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the service got a headstart to make sure children in the community keep getting fed.

"We just want to help people," Damron said. "Certainly as a church we want to show Christ's love, and this is what God requires of us to do, to give to our neighbors and help support each other."

Damron shops for the groceries and cooks. She and her son deliver the meals to families as they pull up in the parking lot.

Parent Jennifer Stevens says she's grateful for the help.

"You can't prepare for this," Stevens said. "It definitely helps a lot."

"People maybe aren't hurting for money and maybe they could buy groceries," Damron said, "but kids being home is taxing to parents in the sense that now they have to be teachers too and do all this work. There's no time for them to prepare dinner, so we just want to support everybody."

Damron says they're planning to continue this service as long as kids are out of school.

People can pick up the food from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday outside the church's gym, and Damron says you don't have to be a member of the church to participate.

