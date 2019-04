A woman was hit and killed by a car early Tuesday morning on state Route 8, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office says.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Scaffold Lick Road in the St. Paul area. Investigators say the woman was walking west on state Route 8 when she was hit by a Honda Accord headed west.

The victim was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center in Portsmouth, Ohio, where she was pronounced dead. Her name has not been released yet.