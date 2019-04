A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday evening in the Coal Run area, according to the Coal Run Police Department.

The coroner pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

Police say a man was driving the vehicle that hit the woman. They’re investigating it as a possible vehicle malfunction.

That vehicle also hit a nearby mobile home.

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

