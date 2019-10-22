Woman hurt in Huntington stabbing; man wanted

A woman was seriously hurt Tuesday in a stabbing that happened in the 900 block of 3rd Street Rear, Huntington Police say.

The victim, who is 36, was taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center with a stab wound. Her medical condition is unknown at this time.

The woman told police that the suspect is her boyfriend – identified as Cody Davis of Huntington. Davis is in his early to mid-20s.

Police were called to the scene to investigate just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

